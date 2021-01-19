Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of woman missing from Cork

Catherine Reidy, 67, has been missing from her home in Ballyderown in Kilworth since Wednesday, January 13
Have you seen Catherine Reidy?

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 19:42
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman missing from Cork.

Catherine Reidy, 67, has been missing from her home in Ballyderown in Kilworth since Wednesday, January 13.

Gardaí and Catherine's family are very concerned for her welfare.

Catherine is described as being 5'4" in height, with a slight build and long grey hair tied in a ponytail.

When last seen, she was wearing a camel coloured coat and light grey skirt.  

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen Catherine are asked to contact gardaí in Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

