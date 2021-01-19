360 Covid cases in Mid-West nursing homes so far this month

17 coronavirus deaths associated with nursing homes in first two weeks of 2021
Dr Mai Mannix: Director of Public Health Mid-West said high incidence rate of Covid-19 among most vulnerable is a result of third wave. File picture: Keith Wiseman

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 20:15
Ryan O’Rourke

There have been more than 360 cases of Covid-19 across 18 outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the Mid-West region since the start of the year.  

Figures released by the Department of Public Health Mid-West included 17 Covid-19-related deaths associated with nursing homes in the region in the same time period.

The figures were recorded between January 3 and January 18, 2021, on the computerised infectious disease reporting (CIDR) system, which is used to manage the surveillance and control of infectious diseases in Ireland.

Of these outbreaks, 10 are associated with nursing homes and eight are associated with healthcare facilities across the region.

Dr Mai Mannix, the director of Public Health Mid-West, said the high incidence rate of Covid-19 among the most vulnerable in our population is a result of the severe impact of the pandemic’s third wave.

“We continue to manage and investigate a number of serious outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities following an unprecedented level of widespread community transmission,” Dr Mannix said.

Every death as a result of Covid-19 is a tragedy, but we can prevent further loss of life by staying at home and strictly following public health guidelines. 

"By doing so, we break the chains of transmission in the community, which can and will significantly reduce the risk of infection in settings in which our most vulnerable reside. 

"When considering your movements and actions over the next couple of weeks, please think of those you want to protect from this illness,” Dr Mannix said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health Mid-West confirmed the figures but stated that they were provisional and subject to change.

Meanwhile, there are 49 outbreaks in residential settings across Cork and Kerry. 

The figure was confirmed by a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare. 

The figure includes nursing homes, community hospitals, disability centres, and mental health services.

A spokesperson said they are supporting the residents of a number of private nursing homes where there are outbreaks, as well as supporting their own residential facilities.

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of woman missing from Cork

