Gardaí make arrest after house 'extensively damaged' in Limerick fire

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a suspected arson attack at a house in Limerick overnight.

A house at Davin Gardens, Caherdavin, was extensively damaged in the blaze.

Three units of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the fire at 9.11pm and quenched the fire.

Sources said the fire was “well alight” when firefighters arrived.

Gardaí determined the house a crime scene and arrested a man nearby shortly afterwards.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in relation to a fire at a house in Davin Gardens, Caherdavin on January 18 at 9pm.

“He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

There were no reports of injuries.