Cork Orchestral Society to host free online concerts

Free online concerts featuring some of Ireland’s top classical musicians will be hosted by Cork Orchestral Society for the first time this month.

Between January and June, monthly performances will be streamed online on the classical music society's website.

A newly founded Cork ensemble, 13 Strings, is set to play the first concert on Saturday, January 23.

The concert will feature Telemann’s Don Quixote Suite, Mozart’s Divertimento in B flat, K. 137 (K. 125b), Grieg’s Two Elegiac Melodies, and Mendelssohn’s String Sinfonia no.2 in D.

13 Strings are curated by Canadian musician David Whitla, the full-time double bass instructor at the CIT Cork School of Music and a former member of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra.

David Whitla records and performs regularly as an extra with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, and has appeared on numerous other albums and soundtracks.

Joining him at the ensemble’s core is leader of the first violin section of 13 Strings, Sébastien Petiet.

Born in France, he grew up in west Kerry, where he learned traditional Irish music from local musicians. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays most acoustic string instruments, both bowed and plucked. He also spent 21 years as a violinist with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

“It is with great joy that today we can announce our return," says Tom Crowley, chairman of the Cork Orchestral Society, “and to start 2021 on a bright note, we are delighted to present a programme of six concerts online which will be non-ticketed events.

It is a great source of pride to us at the Cork Orchestral Society that these concerts will be a celebration of the talent and mastery found locally, from within our own music community.

Founded by Aloys Fleischmann in 1938, Cork Orchestral Society has spent over 80 years continuing the legacy of Fleischmann, presenting top-quality classical music of all kinds to the city of Cork.

Taking place in February, the second concert in the series will be performed by Cork School of Music (CSM) emerging artist Brendan Garde (violin) playing with Gary Beecher (piano).

“There are yet more treats in store, with a solo piano recital, wind quintet, piano trio and a trio of sopranos all waiting in the wings to delight our audience in the coming months,” said Mr Crowley.