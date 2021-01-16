New millionaire in Kerry as winning Daily Million ticket sold in Listowel

Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire bought their winning ticket in Co Kerry.

A Quick Picket ticket sold at the Fitzgerald Centra filling station in Listowel won Thursday’s 9pm Daily Million draw.

Lotto bosses are urging players to check their tickets as no winner has come forward yet.

The winning numbers drawn were 5, 7, 9, 16, 34, 37 and the bonus number was 21.

Friends Dan O’Connor and Charlie Cantillon have run the Listowel filling station for the past 25 years, and they are delighted a customer has become an overnight millionaire.

“What a way this is to start the year for one of our lucky customers,” said Mr Cantillon.

“There has been a lot of lottery luck in the Kingdom lately and it’s just incredible when you get the call to tell you that you have sold a big winning ticket.

“With the ongoing travel restrictions, it is very likely that the customer is a local which makes the win even more sweet for us as business owners and for the wider community too.

“Whoever the winners are, we hope that they enjoy the win and they get to celebrate it properly with friends and family once all of these restrictions are over.”

The win comes after a bumper 2020 for Kerry in terms of Lotto wins.

Kerry players won more €23m in prizes last year including a €9.7m Lotto jackpot win in Killarney last April.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm.