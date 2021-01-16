Two arrested by gardaí investigating discharge of firearm in Clare

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything at Illaunamanagh in Shannon on Wednesday morning to contact them
Two arrested by gardaí investigating discharge of firearm in Clare

The incident occurred in Shannon on January 13.

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 14:39
Steve Neville

Gardaí investigating the discharge of a firearm in Co Clare have arrested two men.

The incident occurred in Shannon on January 13.

Gardaí said that one man, in his 20s, was arrested in Shannon on Friday.

A second man, in his late teens, was arrested in the Ennis area this morning.

Both have been arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and are currently being detained at Shannon and Ennis Garda Stations.  

Gardaí said in a statement that “a firearm was recovered by gardaí during follow up searches on Wednesday 13 January 2021”.

They are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything at Illaunamanagh in Shannon on Wednesday morning – between 10.45am and 11.15am – to contact them at Shannon or Ennis Garda Stations.

Shannon Gardaí can be contacted at 061 365900, Ennis Gardaí at 065 6848100 or you may contact the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.

Read More

Sanita Pušpure named Cork Person of the Year

More in this section

SouthDoc won't reopen Blackpool and Listowel clinics despite HSE request SouthDoc won't reopen Blackpool and Listowel clinics despite HSE request
Sanita Pušpure named Cork Person of the Year Sanita Pušpure named Cork Person of the Year
Glanmire flood defences approved – but construction unlikely to start before August Glanmire flood defences approved – but construction unlikely to start before August
Two arrested by gardaí investigating discharge of firearm in Clare

Ban KPMG from removing stock, say former Debenhams workers

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

  • 12
  • 18
  • 29
  • 32
  • 34
  • 44
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices