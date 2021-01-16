Two arrested by gardaí investigating discharge of firearm in Clare

Gardaí investigating the discharge of a firearm in Co Clare have arrested two men.

The incident occurred in Shannon on January 13.

Gardaí said that one man, in his 20s, was arrested in Shannon on Friday.

A second man, in his late teens, was arrested in the Ennis area this morning.

Both have been arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and are currently being detained at Shannon and Ennis Garda Stations.

Gardaí said in a statement that “a firearm was recovered by gardaí during follow up searches on Wednesday 13 January 2021”.

They are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything at Illaunamanagh in Shannon on Wednesday morning – between 10.45am and 11.15am – to contact them at Shannon or Ennis Garda Stations.

Shannon Gardaí can be contacted at 061 365900, Ennis Gardaí at 065 6848100 or you may contact the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.