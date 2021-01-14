Cycling campaigners seek quick-win improvements across Cork City

Wishlist is made up of small-scale, easily-made improvements to the road network, footpaths or cycle networks
Cycling campaigners seek quick-win improvements across Cork City

Conn Donovan, chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign, said Cork City Council’s ‘Reimagined Cork’ investment programme has made a huge difference to people who cycle. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 20:00
Eoin English

Cycling campaigners in Cork have asked City Hall to consider a list of low-cost “quick-win” projects to help further promote cycling in the city.

Their wishlist is made up of small-scale, easily-made improvements to the road network, footpaths or cycle networks and the projects were identified by people who cycle in the city. 

They include:

  • A contra-flow cycle lane along a 70m stretch of North Main St, between the Gate cinema and Adelaide St, to help people cycling southbound from North Gate Bridge, rather than having to divert via Gratten St;
  • A contra-flow cycle lane along a 30m stretch of Montenotte View, near Albert Rd, to help people cycling towards Centre Park Rd and Victoria Rd;
  • A ‘filtered permeability’ solution at Knapp’s Square, behind the CAT Club, through the installation of planter boxes or bollards to prevent rat-running onto the quays;
  • The removal of a barrier on the Model Farm Rd greenway, which makes access difficult for wheelchair users, people using trikes or cargo bikes, and double prams. The route is a key active travel corridor from the western suburbs to the city centre;
  • Improved access at Rockboro Bridge which spans the South Link Rd, to include surface repairs and upgrades, new lights and signage.
  • An extension of the cycle lane on George’s Quay to include a 45m section where cars parked on double-yellow lines often force cyclists into the left traffic lane.

Other proposals include improved signage and wayfinding for cyclists, and a review of advisory cycle lanes — lanes delineated by a broken white line.

Read More

Pandemic leads to 35% surge in numbers cycling in Cork

David Joyce, director of operations with Cork City Council, welcomed the positive engagement from the campaign and said the suggestions will be reviewed.

“We look forward to working with the cycling campaign to further improve cycling infrastructure in the city this year,” he said.

Conn Donovan, chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign, said the city council’s ‘Reimagined Cork’ investment programme, introduced last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, has made a huge difference to people who cycle. 

It includes plans for just over 4km of new bike lanes, the resurfacing of almost 6km of existing bike and bus lanes, the fitting of safety bollards along 4km of bike lanes, and the installation 43 new bike parking stations citywide to accommodate at least 500 bikes.

“We recognise and appreciate the council’s efforts, including the resurfacing of cycle lanes, installation of much-needed bike parking, and especially the segregation of cycle lanes,” Mr O'Donovan said.

But he said cyclists would like to see the council build on that progress now.

“Small changes should not be underestimated,” he said.

More in this section

Staff 'overwhelmed' as Limerick hospital treats highest number of Covid patients Staff 'overwhelmed' as Limerick hospital treats highest number of Covid patients
Haulbowline Island park set finally to open to the public Haulbowline Island park set finally to open to the public
Funding sustained for reimagined Cork International Choral Festival  Funding sustained for reimagined Cork International Choral Festival 
#cork cycling campaign#reimagined cork
Cycling campaigners seek quick-win improvements across Cork City

HSE appeal for people to 'stay at home' to ease pressure on health service

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

  • 12
  • 18
  • 29
  • 32
  • 34
  • 44
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices