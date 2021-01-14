Cycling campaigners seek quick-win improvements across Cork City

Cycling campaigners in Cork have asked City Hall to consider a list of low-cost “quick-win” projects to help further promote cycling in the city.

Their wishlist is made up of small-scale, easily-made improvements to the road network, footpaths or cycle networks and the projects were identified by people who cycle in the city.

They include:

A contra-flow cycle lane along a 70m stretch of North Main St, between the Gate cinema and Adelaide St, to help people cycling southbound from North Gate Bridge, rather than having to divert via Gratten St;

A contra-flow cycle lane along a 30m stretch of Montenotte View, near Albert Rd, to help people cycling towards Centre Park Rd and Victoria Rd;

A ‘filtered permeability’ solution at Knapp’s Square, behind the CAT Club, through the installation of planter boxes or bollards to prevent rat-running onto the quays;

The removal of a barrier on the Model Farm Rd greenway, which makes access difficult for wheelchair users, people using trikes or cargo bikes, and double prams. The route is a key active travel corridor from the western suburbs to the city centre;

Improved access at Rockboro Bridge which spans the South Link Rd, to include surface repairs and upgrades, new lights and signage.

An extension of the cycle lane on George’s Quay to include a 45m section where cars parked on double-yellow lines often force cyclists into the left traffic lane.

Other proposals include improved signage and wayfinding for cyclists, and a review of advisory cycle lanes — lanes delineated by a broken white line.

David Joyce, director of operations with Cork City Council, welcomed the positive engagement from the campaign and said the suggestions will be reviewed.

“We look forward to working with the cycling campaign to further improve cycling infrastructure in the city this year,” he said.

Conn Donovan, chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign, said the city council’s ‘Reimagined Cork’ investment programme, introduced last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, has made a huge difference to people who cycle.

It includes plans for just over 4km of new bike lanes, the resurfacing of almost 6km of existing bike and bus lanes, the fitting of safety bollards along 4km of bike lanes, and the installation 43 new bike parking stations citywide to accommodate at least 500 bikes.

“We recognise and appreciate the council’s efforts, including the resurfacing of cycle lanes, installation of much-needed bike parking, and especially the segregation of cycle lanes,” Mr O'Donovan said.

But he said cyclists would like to see the council build on that progress now.

“Small changes should not be underestimated,” he said.