Funding sustained for reimagined Cork International Choral Festival 

Public funding to one of Cork’s largest arts events has been sustained as it finalises a reimagined event this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

City officials and councillors said the approval of a €26,000 grant to the Cork International Choral Festival — which was cancelled last year — is a demonstration of the city’s commitment to help it, and other arts events and groups in the city, survive the pandemic.

It follows questions from Fianna Fáil Cllr Seán Martin about certain allocations under the city’s Arts Grants scheme which were brought before city council for approval this week.

Last year's festival was cancelled.

Some 62 groups applied for the €289,800 available in the fund. The council’s Arts Committee met in December to consider the applications, with 59 grants recommended for approval by full council this week.

The Everyman Theatre got the highest grant at €40,000, followed by the Choral Festival at €26,000, and the Cork International Film Festival at €19,000.

Cllr Martin questioned the Choral Festival and Everyman allocations and wondered why the National Sculpture factory was being approved for just €16,000, given its national standing.

“I’m not casting aspersions on any of the groups but my understanding is that this type of money came from another budget. I have huge time for all the groups and what they do,” he said.

Committee chair, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond, said the applications were “robustly discussed” and the committee had received detailed accounts of how the money will be spent.

It has been very well managed, maintained, and curated about how the money is being spent.

Adrienne Rogers, the council’s director of services in its community, culture, and placemaking directorate, said the council made a commitment when Covid-19 hit last year that it would do everything it could to help festivals survive, especially those which are synonymous with city.

“We believe they are of value to the city. We think overall that this funding is a good investment for the city,” she said.

The Everyman announced a major digital programme last September, with a mix of live performance, rehearsed readings, comedy, and music broadcast online.

The Choral Festival is planning a hybrid festival between April 28 and May 2, which will include in-person and online events.

It normally attracts over 5,000 participating choir members to the city, with some 800 travelling from overseas.