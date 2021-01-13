Gardaí appeal for witnesses after reports of weapon fired in Co Clare

During the course of the investigation, a search of the surrounding area uncovered a firearm. 
Investigations are ongoing.

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 17:18
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after an alleged discharge of a firearm this morning at 11am in Illaunamanagh, Shannon, Co Clare.

No injuries were reported after the incident or damage to property. 

During the course of the investigation, a search of the surrounding area uncovered a firearm. 

This weapon was seized and has now been sent for examination. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10.30am and 11.30am, in particular road users with dash-cam footage, to contact Shannon Garda station on 061-365900, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

IE_logo_FN

Family Notices