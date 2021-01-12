Woman, aged in her 80s, killed in head-on collision in Co Kerry

Two vehicles were involved in the incident. File picture. 

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 20:58
Ciarán Sunderland

A woman aged in her 80s was killed after two vehicles collided this afternoon in Co Kerry. 

At around 4.15pm, gardaí and emergency services received reports of a two-vehicle head on collision on the N22 at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross. 

The elderly woman, a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) a short time later. 

The driver and another passenger of the same car were taken by ambulance to UHK for treatment. 

The driver and only occupant of the second car was taken to hospital for treatment as well. Their injuries are understood to be serious. 

Local diversions are in place and the road has been closed. The scene of the crash is being preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The local coroner has been contacted. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, especially any road users that may have dash-cam footage from the N22 at the tie of the collision. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Town Garda station on 064-6671160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

