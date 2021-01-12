Elderly man killed in single-vehicle crash in Tipperary

The incident happened on, L4306, a local road near Bansha at around 3:15pm this afternoon.
The scene is closed for forensic investigators tomorrow and Gardaí have appealed for witnesses. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 20:01
Ciarán Sunderland

A man in his 80s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary.

The man was seriously injured when the car he was driving struck a tree, and died at the scene a short time later.

A woman in her 80s, who was a passenger, is being treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The man's body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place. The local Coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and the scene of the crash is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators tomorrow morning.

Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular anyone with dash-cam footage to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062-80670, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

 

