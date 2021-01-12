Two men arrested after seven vehicle break-ins on New Year's Eve in Cork town

Gardaí are warning the public to lock their cars at night after a spate of car break-ins in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

On New Year’s Day, gardaí received reports of seven vehicles had been broken into and a car was stolen from the Cork town.

An investigation by garda detectives with the use of CCTV footage resulted in the identification of some suspects.

Gardaí arrested a man on January 9 in relation to the car break-ins. Aged in his late teens, the man was charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on January 25.

The man’s arrest followed the search of a house in Cork City the previous day, where a designer coat believed to have been stolen from a car on New Year’s Eve was recovered.

Two days later on January 11, Gardaí arrested a second man, also aged in his late teens, in relation to the incident in Carrigaline. He has also been charged to appear before Cork City District Court on January 25.

Commenting on the arrests following the investigation, Speaking today, Community Engagement Superintendent, John Deasy said the public need to be careful not to leave valuable goods on display in their cars.

"We all need to play our part in preventing this type of crime from happening. I know sometimes it’s the last thing you want to do after a days work, but you must ensure you are not leaving tools, laptops, cash etc in your car,” said Superintendent John Deasy.

The Superintendent reminded the public to make sure their cars are locked and said a third of thefts from vehicles reported to the gardaí are from unlocked cars.

“Most importantly, lock your car. Around one in every three of our theft from vehicle incidents involve unlocked vehicles.

“Criminals will go around housing estates trying to open car doors until they get one unlock. Please, let's not make it easy for them by locking your car," he said.

In a statement, gardaí said investigations are continuing and that 24-hour patrols are taking place.

“Investigations into these incidents are continuing and proactive patrols are being carried out on a 24 hour basis,” said the statement.