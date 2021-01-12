Public urged to have its say on Passage greenway

The public is being urged to have its say on improving one of Cork's most enduring amenities on the southside of the city, which has become even more popular since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

As people crave the safety and tranquillity of walking, cycling, and running between Mahon and Passage West, Cork City Council said it is undertaking preliminary design work on the second phase of the Passage railway greenway project.

Under the new plan, the route — which takes in some of the most serene backdrops in the suburbs and towns, away from main roads — would see improvements to the section of the greenway from the N25 South Ring Rd to the city boundary, approaching Passage West.

An additional 1.5km of existing tracks to Mahon industrial estate and Mahon interchange would be implemented.

Construction on the first phase of the project, from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Mahon, is beginning, the council said.

the route between Harty's Quay and Passage West has become an outlet for thousands of walkers, joggers and cyclists in the 5km vicinity. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A public consultation process has begun, with submissions being accepted until February 5.

Local councillor Des Cahill said it is vital that people had their say. "This is a wonderful amenity to have, but local people know it intimately. The public consultation process will be enhanced if they contribute to it.

Not everyone agrees with everything being planned, so this is a chance to register their views, which means we can then try and marry those views into a vision for it.

Mr Cahill said he was confident in applying for funding for the improvements. "Cork City Council has a very good record of delivering projects once funding has been secured, so I would be very optimistic that once the public consultation process takes place and an application is made, we have a very good chance."

Improving access and connectivity around the greenway could include developing car parking, lighting, security, and public realm facilities at key locations along the route. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Some of the aims of the work include improving the safety of the route, and increasing use of the old railway greenway route between Mahon and Passage West by improving the travel experience for cyclists and pedestrians.

It will also seek to boost the greenway's biodiversity and wildlife, while protecting ecological, environmental, architectural, and archaeological heritage along the route, the authority said.

Five different variations of the greenway route are being looked at in more detail east of the former Rochestown railway station to Hop Island car park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Improving access and connectivity around the greenway could include developing car parking, lighting, security, and public realm facilities at key locations along the route.

Five different variations of the greenway route are being looked at in more detail east of the former Rochestown railway station to Hop Island car park, according to the local authority.

The old railway platform at Rochestown on the greenway, near Harty's Quay Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Since the pandemic began and restrictions on movement were imposed, the route between Harty's Quay and Passage West has become an outlet for thousands of walkers, joggers and cyclists in the 5km vicinity. The safety of the route has been cited as among the most appealing.

Cork City Council said it wanted views on experiences of local residents living next to the existing greenway, users of the existing greenway, and opinions on the route and car park options being considered.

Feedback will be considered as part of the project development process, it added.