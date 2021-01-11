Woman saved from freezing river after car skidded off road

Two gardaí entered the freezing water to rescue the woman
The woman has thanked the gardaí for pulling her from the car. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 16:59
Ciarán Sunderland

A woman has thanked gardaí in Limerick after she was rescued from a car that went into a river last Saturday.

The car skidded off the road at Newbridge in Askeaton, Co Limerick, and ended up in the water.

The woman could not open the car door due to the current and the water had risen to waist level.

Gardaí Michael Hally and Andrew Maher entered the freezing cold water to rescue the distressed woman.

Both officers have been praised for their commitment and quick thinking amidst freezing cold conditions.

Emergency services attended the scene and checked the woman but she had suffered no injuries.

Speaking today, Garda Inspector Andrew Lacey said "Michael and Andrew deserve tremendous praise for their quick actions in coming to this ladies aid.

“Keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do and this is another great example of our commitment.

“The conditions on the night can't be under estimated as the temperature were around -6 ℃.”

