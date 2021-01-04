Ringaskiddy needs emergency plan after major blaze a 'wake-up call'

A new emergency plan could be developed for a community in Cork Harbour following a major fire in the area last Saturday.

Standing orders were suspended at a Cork County Council meeting today to discuss the fallout from the fire at the R&H Hall facility at Ringaskiddy, amid concerns that more needs to be done to make it safer for residents living in what is basically a cul-de-sac.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath and Independent councillor Marcia D'Alton raised the issue, both maintaining that there needs to be more immediate communication with local residents when such incidents occur.

“When residents woke up and saw what was going on, it was obviously terrifying for them,” said Mr McGrath.

While he maintained there is a need for more effective communication with residents during such incidents, Mr McGrath also said he would like to see the council look at creating a more localised serious-incident plan for the area.

“There have been three fires since September at this site,” he said. "Maybe our fire service should carry out a risk assessment at the site."

Mr McGrath described the latest fire as “a wake-up call”, and argued there needed to be a major evacuation plan put in place for Ringaskiddy, “just in case”.

Ms D'Alton said if the fire had been worse, residents in Ringaskiddy village and personnel at the naval service base would have been cut off. “We also have to consider that we might need to evacuate Cobh if there's a major explosion [somewhere in Ringaskiddy]," she said.

Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard, who lives in Cobh, said the incident demonstrated that Ringaskiddy is “a no-go area for an incinerator”, like the one proposed on several occasions by Indaver.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan said it was "sensible" to create a specific emergency plan for the Ringaskiddy area.

“The county council must take a lead, that's an absolute must,” he said.

'Post-incident review'

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said there would be a “post-incident review” of what happened between the local authority, the Port of Cork, and R&H Hall.

He said he would take on board councillors' requests to look at setting up a local incident plan, which could involve a new text-alert messaging system for residents.

Mr Lucey pointed out that the council already had an emergency plan in place, which involved multiple agencies.

“I want to assure yourselves [councillors] or any members of the public that the emergency response system structures and resources are there,” he said.

Mr Lucey said the council had transport providers on call in case people had to be evacuated from the area and they had community centres and hotels lined up to accommodate evacuees if necessary.

Mr McGrath welcomed his comments, while Ms D'Alton added that more air-monitoring stations should be introduced around the harbour as part of any upgraded emergency plan.