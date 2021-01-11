Cobh road closed at Belvelly bridge after truck sheds load

Gardaí are in attendance at the scene. 
No injuries were reported and locak diversions are in place. File picture.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 15:53
Ciarán Sunderland

Significant delays have been reported this afternoon in Cobh, Co Cork after the contents of a truck's load fell onto the road.

AA roadwatch has reported traffic is slow both ways on approach R624, Cork/Cobh Road at Belvelly bridge outside Fota.

The road over the Belvelly Bridge has been blocked due to the displaced truckload.

Images published on social media show the lorry on the bridge with traffic building up on each side.

Gardaí are attending the scene of the road traffic incident and have said local diversions are in place.

No injuries have been reported. Notice of the road reopening will be published on social media of An Garda Síochána.

Meanwhile, the N22 remains on the northside of Cork City remains closed as emergency services deal with a traffic incident. 

Diversions are in place.

