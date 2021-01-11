Four rescued after Cork registered fishing boat sinks off Duncannon coast

Four fishermen were rescued after their fishing vessel sank off the Duncannon coast today.

The AZTEC, a Cork registered fishing boat, was fishing in the Waterford Estuary accompanied by a Wexford vessel when it developed and began to take water.

Dunmore East Lifeboat was launched around 12pm and was on the scene within a short period of time.

At the time of what could have been a real tragedy, the AZTEC was paired with a Wexford fishing vessel, drawing on the same net, when it suddenly got into difficulty sinking within a very short period of time.

The accompanying Wexford fishing vessel, managed to rescue the four fishermen, taking them to the safety of their own vessel, until the arrival of Dunmore East Lifeboat.

The four fishermen were subsequently transferred to the lifeboat, uninjured, and safely taken ashore.

The AZTEC had been fishing for Sprat at the time.