Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being tracked down in the UK

A stolen dog has been reunited with her family in Cork after she was tracked down in the UK following a social media appeal and a garda investigation.

Gardaí have returned springer spaniel ‘Ruby’ to her family in Midleton, Co Cork after she was spotted up for sale on a UK website.

After being stolen last summer, Ruby had her microchip removed and was in poor health when returned to her family. Today, she is back to her old self.

Last June, detective gardaí in Midleton received a report that a springer spaniel had been stolen from her kennel in the area.

Detectives began investigating and an appeal was made via the Garda Southern Region Facebook page in an attempt to find her.

The post was viewed by nearly 100,000 people and was spotted by a woman in the UK who had seen Ruby up for sale on a website.

With the assistance of Somerset Police, Ruby was recovered and made the 500km journey via Rosslare back to Midleton in time for Christmas.

Ruby's owners, Bernard and Liz Ahern said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Ruby back home. We are so grateful to the lady who spotted Ruby for sale, the Somerset Police, and our Gardaí here in Midleton."

Superintendent of the Midleton District, Adrian Gamble said: "We are delighted to have been a part of Ruby's safe return to her loving family and appeal to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped.

“I especially wish to thank everyone for sharing the social media appeal to help find Ruby, and the lady in the UK who spotted Ruby for sale- these people are the real heroes of the investigation.

“The services of our Crime Prevention Officers and Community Garda are freely available upon request through any Garda Station across the country.”

The investigation into the theft of Ruby is still being actively investigated, a garda spokesman said.