Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being tracked down in the UK

Gardaí have returned springer spaniel ‘Ruby’ to her family in Midleton, Co Cork, after she was spotted up for sale on a UK website.
Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being tracked down in the UK

The stolen dog was found in the UK and reunited with its family in Cork Photo shows Inspector Sean Leahy, "Ruby" with her owners Bernard & Liz Ahern, Detective Garda Michelle Quinn and Superintendent Adrian Gamble.

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 17:57
Jess Casey

A stolen dog has been reunited with her family in Cork after she was tracked down in the UK following a social media appeal and a garda investigation.

Gardaí have returned springer spaniel ‘Ruby’ to her family in Midleton, Co Cork after she was spotted up for sale on a UK website.

After being stolen last summer, Ruby had her microchip removed and was in poor health when returned to her family. Today, she is back to her old self.

Last June, detective gardaí in Midleton received a report that a springer spaniel had been stolen from her kennel in the area.

Detectives began investigating and an appeal was made via the Garda Southern Region Facebook page in an attempt to find her.

The post was viewed by nearly 100,000 people and was spotted by a woman in the UK who had seen Ruby up for sale on a website.

With the assistance of Somerset Police, Ruby was recovered and made the 500km journey via Rosslare back to Midleton in time for Christmas.

Ruby's owners, Bernard and Liz Ahern said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Ruby back home. We are so grateful to the lady who spotted Ruby for sale, the Somerset Police, and our Gardaí here in Midleton."

Superintendent of the Midleton District, Adrian Gamble said: "We are delighted to have been a part of Ruby's safe return to her loving family and appeal to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped.

“I especially wish to thank everyone for sharing the social media appeal to help find Ruby, and the lady in the UK who spotted Ruby for sale- these people are the real heroes of the investigation.

“The services of our Crime Prevention Officers and Community Garda are freely available upon request through any Garda Station across the country.” 

The investigation into the theft of Ruby is still being actively investigated, a garda spokesman said. 

More in this section

Shipping operations resume as fire service continue to dampen Port of Cork blaze site Shipping operations resume as fire service continue to dampen Port of Cork blaze site
Former Cork model builds new career after bottle attack  Former Cork model builds new career after bottle attack 
Ringaskiddy blaze the third Cork harbour fire in four months Ringaskiddy blaze the third Cork harbour fire in four months
Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being tracked down in the UK

Swan Lake meets Frozen as bird gets trapped in icy Lough

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices