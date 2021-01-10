Mum can't tell son with autism  schools are closed because of Covid lockdown

A loving mum has told her son with autism that it's too cold to reopen schools because she knows the devastation the truth will cause.

Joanne Murphy said she was left in an impossible position with her 15-year-old son Bob who has autism and learning difficulties. He has been counting down the days on the calendar to get back to class.

The mum of four from Ballincollig, Co Cork, was given a glimmer of hope when it was announced that schools for students with special needs would open this Monday — but that was snatched away from her with a government U-turn on its decision.

"Bob loves school and has been counting down the days on the calendar to go back," she said.

"I haven't the heart to tell him they aren't going back because he was just devastated by the last lock-down. It's horrible having to lie to your own son but it will break his heart to know they're closed.

"I call it therapeutic lying to brush it off when he asks if he is going to school. I've told him that the holidays are extra long this year and I'll tell him on Monday that it's too cold to open the school and I'll keep it going with other excuses for as long as I can."

He keeps asking me when Covid will be over and I can't give him an answer. He understands yes or no and nothing in between. How can I explain when we don't have any answers ourselves.

"When Leo Varadkar said that the first lockdown would be over on a certain date, he put it in the calendar and was so upset when it didn't happen.

"He knew something was up but couldn't grasp what it was. He loved going to the shops and cafes and going for park runs and it was and has been all taken away from him again.

"During the last lockdown his anxiety levels shot through the roof. He went from being happy and easy-going to flapping and hitting and repetitive talking.

"He followed me around all day asking questions. It was really hard going for him and I don't want him to feel like that again if I tell him the schools are closed.

"Online learning doesn't fulfil his social needs and structure. The Department of Education had time to plan in the event of another lockdown but it's evident they have no plan B."

Joanne said that the lockdown was not only affecting Bob but also herself.

"I'm on duty now 24/7. I am his sole source of stimulation, speech and language and occupational therapy. That's not good for him or me. I'm running on empty. I hit the bed at night with nothing left.

"It's so hard for one person to try and be Bob's only educational, psychological and emotional support."