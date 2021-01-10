Shipping operations resume as fire service continue to dampen Port of Cork blaze site

Two units of the Cork County Fire Service are on scene where several small fires are still burning in the R&H Hall grain storage facility
Shipping operations resume as fire service continue to dampen Port of Cork blaze site

The scene a large fire at a Port of Cork site in Ringaskiddy on Saturday. Picture: Cork County Fire Service, Carragline Station

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 12:40
Eoin English

Shipping operations have resumed at the Port of Cork's Ringaskiddy deepwater facility as firefighters continue dampening down operations after yesterday's massive fire.

Two units of the Cork County Fire Service are on scene where several small fires are still burning in the R&H Hall grain storage facility, where a massive fire erupted just before 9am on Saturday.

One unit of the fire service from Kinsale remained on scene overnight, and it was replaced at 8am by crews from Carrigaline and Crosshaven.

While the small fires are burning to the rear of nine of the building's 11 animal feed storage compartments, a spokesman for the fire service said the fires are completely contained.

But it has been deemed too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building.

It is understood that arrangements are being made today to remove some elements of the building's superstructure to allow the flames to the back of the complex to be tackled from overhead.

The spokesman said residents in the lower harbour area can expect to see smoke coming from the site for the coming hours.

Read More

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 more than quadrupled in past two weeks

In a statement this lunchtime, Cork County Council said its firefighters are still on scene to deal with any hot spots that may exist within the storage facility.

"Due to the nature of this incident, this will be an ongoing process and Cork County Council would again like to reassure members of the public that all operations are being undertaken in a highly controlled manner," it said.

"There may be further fresh smoke from any flare-up as fire service crews remove panels from the structures to access hot spots.

"The material involved remains unchanged and is a natural, organic animal feed.

"Fire crews will remain on site until this operation is fully complete."

Read More

Former Cork model builds new career after bottle attack 

More in this section

Former Cork model builds new career after bottle attack  Former Cork model builds new career after bottle attack 
Ringaskiddy blaze the third Cork harbour fire in four months Ringaskiddy blaze the third Cork harbour fire in four months
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 6, 2021 Limerick hospital group triggers emergency plan as Covid surge sidelines 427 staff 
Shipping operations resume as fire service continue to dampen Port of Cork blaze site

Swan Lake meets Frozen as bird gets trapped in icy Lough

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices