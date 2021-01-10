Shipping operations resume as fire service continue to dampen Port of Cork blaze site

Shipping operations have resumed at the Port of Cork's Ringaskiddy deepwater facility as firefighters continue dampening down operations after yesterday's massive fire.

Two units of the Cork County Fire Service are on scene where several small fires are still burning in the R&H Hall grain storage facility, where a massive fire erupted just before 9am on Saturday.

One unit of the fire service from Kinsale remained on scene overnight, and it was replaced at 8am by crews from Carrigaline and Crosshaven.

While the small fires are burning to the rear of nine of the building's 11 animal feed storage compartments, a spokesman for the fire service said the fires are completely contained.

But it has been deemed too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building.

It is understood that arrangements are being made today to remove some elements of the building's superstructure to allow the flames to the back of the complex to be tackled from overhead.

The spokesman said residents in the lower harbour area can expect to see smoke coming from the site for the coming hours.

In a statement this lunchtime, Cork County Council said its firefighters are still on scene to deal with any hot spots that may exist within the storage facility.

"Due to the nature of this incident, this will be an ongoing process and Cork County Council would again like to reassure members of the public that all operations are being undertaken in a highly controlled manner," it said.

"There may be further fresh smoke from any flare-up as fire service crews remove panels from the structures to access hot spots.

"The material involved remains unchanged and is a natural, organic animal feed.

"Fire crews will remain on site until this operation is fully complete."