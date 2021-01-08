Questions asked over delays in Covid-19 vaccine for Mallow hospital staff

A TD has contacted South/Southwest Hospital Group after staff in Mallow Hospital were told they would not be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine this weekend.

It's understood staff at the hospital were under the impression they would be receiving the vaccine in the coming days and had made the appropriate arrangements.

Staff were then told this morning that this would not be the case.

Labour's Sean Sherlock says all frontline staff in hospitals should have equality of access.

"Mallow General Hospital delivers acute medicine just like every other hospital," he said.

When other hospitals within the South/Southwest Hospital Group are receiving vaccines, it's very odd for Mallow General Hospital to be left behind.

"I hope that the HSE will rectify this. I have contacted them to ask that there would be equality of access for all frontline staff within every Hospital Group."

It's understood that all hospitals had been told to get ready for the vaccine and undertake pre-training and other procedures to ensure staff are prepared. However, this did not necessarily mean that they would receive the vaccine straight away.

Sources say that a number of hospitals were called in recent days to inform them that they would not be receiving the vaccine as soon as staff had anticipated.

. @HSELive can you explain Why Mallow is Not on this list please? https://t.co/kp2TuyOehn — Seán Sherlock TD (@seansherlocktd) January 8, 2021

At present given capacity issues, the HSE plans to deliver only 40,000 shots of vaccine per week through January and February.

As each person need two shots this means the national roll-out would last well into 2022 at current levels.

The HSE has only confirmed 15,314 doses given, including 890 staff in the Limerick University Hospital Group and 6,176 across the South/Southwest Hospital Group.