Man, 40s, killed in car crash in Kerry

A man in his 40s has been killed in a crash in Kerry.

At around 12.40am this morning, Gardai were called to a single-car collision in Moyvane.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later - he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on +353 68 50827, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.