Protests in Nenagh against return of man who raped 75-year-old woman 

Protests have taken place in a community in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, where convicted rapist Joseph Cummins has believed to have moved following his release from prison.

The Tipperary man was released from prison on New Year’s Eve after serving 13 years for the rape of a 75-year-old widow after he broke into her home.

Around 50 protesters gathered outside the house where Cummins is understood to be staying.

Chants of “rapist out” could be heard, with videos of the protest being shared on social media.

Nicole O’Meara, a former neighbour of the victim and one of the organisers of the protest, explained that people in the area are angry and upset.

Protesters at the home of Joseph Cummins in, Nengah.

"There is absolute and utter fear in the community. We’re hoping that we will continue to get big numbers and that the guards will see that we are not okay with this,” said Nicole.

“We would like to see him thrown him out of the community, but while we say that, why put him into another community where he can do damage there as well?#

"Where they don’t know who he is or what he has done,” she added.

Nicole says it is unfair on the friends and family of the victim, who passed away four years ago.

Nelly Hutchinson at the protest.

As a community, we just want tighter restrictions.

"That he will be tagged in some sort of system or moved into some facility that means he can’t hurt anyone again,” Nicole added.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that they attended the scene of a protest in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

“All persons dispersed without incident,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“Sex Offenders, subject to Probation Service supervision post-release are managed in accordance with the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management (SORAM) policy,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also stated that anyone with concerns should contact local gardaí.