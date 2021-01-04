Boy, 17, who died in fall from Kerry cliff named

The teenage boy who died in a fall from a cliff east of Dingle while on a walk has been named as James Harrison.

The 17-year-old is the eldest of three children of Maire Ní Choileáin and Matthew Harrison of Salthill, Galway.

James attended the Jesuit Secondary School Coláiste Iognáid, Galway and was involved in the Salthill/ Knocknacarrra GAA and Knocknacarra Football Club.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where it is expected a post mortem will take place today.

The funeral takes place at noon on Wednesday with a private requiem mass at St Ignatius Church, Galway, followed by interment at Rahoon Cemetery.

Donations instead of flowers are being directed to the rescue services the RNLI and the Dingle Coast and Rescue.