Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fire at a commercial property on Castle Street, Macroom.

One unit from Ballincollig Fire Station and one unit from Macroom Fire Station attended the scene after a call was reported shortly after 6pm this evening.

Both units are currently still at the scene of the fire.

According to reports from AARoadwatch, the N22 in Macroom is currently closed while emergency services deal with the fire. Gardaí are diverting traffic.

More to follow...