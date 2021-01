Gardaí and fire services are tackling a fire in East Cork.

Gardaí said that units are still on the scene dealing with the blaze in Cobh.

Serious fire #cobh Hope everyone is ok , video from my wee sis pic.twitter.com/XrZjWddapZ — Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) January 3, 2021

The fire is around the area of Norwood Park.

The Irish Examiner understands a house has been gutted but none of its residents were injured in the blaze.