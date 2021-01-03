Body of teenager recovered from sea off Kerry coast

The 17-year-old had been walking with his parents when it appears he fell from a height. His parent raised the alarm
The Valentia Coastguard boat. File picture

Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 16:00
Anne Lucey

The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from the sea off Bull Head, Kinard east of Dingle in Co Kerry.

Valentia Coastguard, who co-ordinated the search, said the precise directions they were given meant they could immediately direct the full-scale search to the scene.

The Dingle Coastguard unit arrived at the scene at 2.15pm, followed by the Coastguard Search and Rescue 115 helicopter and the Valentia Lifeboat were tasked.

The helicopter located the body of the boy which was recovered by the lifeboat.

