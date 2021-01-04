Irish Water won't fund 'vital' new treatment plants in north Cork

Despite being told by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that upgrades of three north Cork sewerage treatment plants are vital, Irish Water has said it won't be funding the construction of any of them until post 2024.

The utility has been urged to review its capital plan because of the urgency surrounding the protective status given to the freshwater pearl mussel in the River Blackwater in north Cork.

The tiny creature can only breed in areas where water is of very high quality and as a result it has become critically endangered because many European rivers where it was once common have become so polluted.

The Fine Gael leader on the county council, John Paul O'Shea, recently highlighted that an eco-village built in Lombardstown was connected to a communal septic tank which is leaking into the River Blackwater in an area where it is known that freshwater pearl mussels are present.

He has expressed anger after receiving replies from Irish Water about their timelines for upgrading the sewerage treatment plant there and at Kanturk and Ballydesmond.

Mr O'Shea said local public representatives had been informed on November 17 that Lombardstown had been prioritised in Irish water's capital plan.

However, after making additional inquiries he got further correspondence which stated no construction work would take place there until post 2024 at the earliest.

“This is not acceptable to me and I doubt very much it will be acceptable to the Environmental Protection Agency either,” Mr O'Shea said.

Irish Water said that a site options report had been completed for an upgraded sewerage treatment plant in Ballydesmond.

But a spokesman for Irish Water added: "Following on from an Irish Water investment review, the delivery timelines for upgrades to the Ballydesmond wastewater treatment plant cannot be confirmed and the project has been re-profiled to be completed beyond 2024 (ie, beyond the current Capital Investment Plan)."

The spokesman added a feasibility study report has been completed for Kanturk wastewater treatment plant, but the detailed design, planning and procurement stage is again not part of the current Capital Investment Plan of 2020 to 2024 either.

There is slightly better news in Bohurbue as Irish Water said the sewerage treatment upgrade there is at a detailed design stage.

It said it's working with its designers to complete complex environmental assessments with a view to submitting a planning application this year.

The spokesman said that "subject to receipt of the necessary approvals, Irish Water will progress with necessary procurement and advise of the construction timelines in due course".

A number of planning applications along the River Blackwater have been recently refused because sewerage treatment systems are at capacity and overloading them further could impact on the freshwater pearl mussel.