A man in his 40s has been found dead at a house in Cork.

The body was discovered in the Curraheen area of Bishopstown this evening.

Gardaí are currently treating the death as unexplained.

A post-mortem is expected tomorrow morning in Cork University Hospital which may cast more light on the cause of death and whether or not any suspicious circumstances surround it.

The State pathologist has been called in to carry out the post-mortem.