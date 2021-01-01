'Considerable' changes expected with redrawing of Cork Dáil constituency boundaries

Significant changes have been predicted with the expected redrawing of Cork Dáil constituency boundaries, according to an experienced politician who has studied them for a number of years.

Gerard Murphy, a former TD for Cork North West, believes this constituency will disappear by the next general election, primarily as a result of the extension of the city boundary.

He also believes that a new Cork North constituency will be set up and much of Cork North West will be subsumed into it.

Mr Murphy, who is one of the most senior serving members of Fine Gael on Cork County Council, said he anticipates "a considerable" amount of change.

He pointed out that under the Constitution, the Government is obliged to review and revise constituency boundaries after a census has taken place.

"Last year's census (2020) had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we would expect to see it take place towards the latter half of 2021. After that the Government will have to review the constituency boundaries," Mr Murphy said.

He pointed out that Ballincollig, which is currently in the Cork North-West constituency, had moved into the city as a result of its boundary extension and "it will inevitably join the Cork South Central constituency," he said.

Mr Murphy said this will make Cork North-West unviable as Ballincollig is the largest urban centre by far in Cork North-West constituency.

He said in his opinion the Macroom area, which is also currently in Cork North-West, will then be transferred into the Cork South-West constituency.

"Ballincollig has nothing in common with the rest of Cork North West and Macroom and its hinterland is naturally more West Cork-orientated," he said.

Mr Murphy said the only viable option was to get rid of the Cork North-West constituency and replace it with one called Cork North.

"A Cork North constituency would then stretch from the Kerry Border (up around Knocknagree) right across to the Fermoy Municipal District area, which borders counties Waterford, Limerick and Tipperary).

A previous Cork North constituency was created in 1923. It was abolished under the Electoral (Amendment) Act 1961, when it was replaced by the new constituency of Cork North-East and Cork Mid. They were later split up again into the Cork East and Cork North West constituencies.

Forming a new Cork North constituency would subsume some areas which are currently in the Cork East constituency, especially in the north-east of the county.

However, Mr Murphy said the Cork East constituency would still be viable because of population growth, especially along the commuter rail corridor around the Midleton and Carrigtwohill areas.

But he did add that this constituency may be reduced from its current four-seater status to three seats.