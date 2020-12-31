'Spectacular view': Pod of around 50 dolphins spotted off Waterford coast

A “beautiful sunrise” and a “spectacular view” greeted one Waterford man after he spotted a pod of dolphins off the Munster coast.

Andrew Doherty, also known as Tides & Tales on Twitter, shared a video of around 50 dolphins at Cheekpoint this morning.

He said that they were chasing sprat in the river.

A beautiful sunrise bettered by a spectacular display by a pod of dolphins here at #Cheekpoint #Waterford. Still around, estimating that there's about 50. Chasing spratt in the river @IWDGnews pic.twitter.com/mP0jp6Z9rw — Tides&Tales (@tidesntales) December 31, 2020

Mr Doherty said that he sees dolphins every year but that you're lucky to see more than a small family pod.

He said that he dolphins have been seen between Dunmore East and Waterford City for "almost a month".

Mr Doherty added that it was "unprecedented" to see that quantity of dolphins at Cheekpoint and it was also unprecedented to see them here for so long.

It’s not the first time a large pod of dolphins has gathered around the Irish this time of the year.

Earlier this month, an estimated 50 to 60 dolphins by several eyewitnesses off Myrtleville and Fountainstown and Roche’s Point.

“We’ve never seen dolphins in such large numbers before at this time of year,” Donal Kissane of Myrtleville said.

“They are particularly close at high tide, and it has been wonderful to watch,” he added.