Clare punter scoops €500,000 prize after EuroMillions Plus draw

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 6, 9 and 19
The winner is 28th player to win the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Ireland this year.

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 12:32
Steve Neville

A lucky Lotto player in Co Clare is set to begin the new year half a million euro richer after scooping a top prize.

Someone in Ennis won the EuroMillions Plus game, scooping the €500,000 prize in Tuesday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 6, 9 and 19.

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at The Paper Chase store in Ennis town centre.

Lotto chiefs are urging the ticket holder to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

It is the first big Lotto win for The Paper Chase store, which first opened in 1992.

Manager Sharon Casey hailed the news as fantastic.

“It’s absolutely incredible, we still cannot believe it,” she said.

“I got the call from the National Lottery late last night and it still feels like a dream. Knowing that one of our customers is a half a million euro richer is just fantastic.

“We are absolutely over the moon for the winner and we hope that they enjoy this incredible win.” 

The winner is 28th player to win the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Ireland this year.

There was no winner of Tuesday’s €23m jackpot, which means Friday’s top prize will be €40m.

Homes, offices, and more: Cork's docklands reborn

Investigation after father and professional huntsman killed by stag in Cork

