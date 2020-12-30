Investigation after father and professional huntsman killed by stag in Cork

It is understood the deceased man went to feed the pet stag at the kennels and was attacked by the animal and killed
The accident took place at the Duhallow hunt kennels in Liscarroll. 

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 12:18
Anne Lucey

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating an accident in north Cork in which a professional huntsman – who was a father of a young family in his 40s – was killed by a stag yesterday.

He has been named locally as Ger Withers, a married man and a father of three young children

The alarm was raised when he did not return home.

Mr Withers was well known in the area and highly regarded as a skilled huntsman hunting with Old English hounds.

In a statement, the garda press office said gardaí attended the scene of a workplace accident in Liscarroll, Co Cork on Tuesday, 29 December 2020.

They stated that a man, aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries. The local coroner was notified and his body was removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

