Covid-19: 500 staff at CUH to get vaccine over next three days

More than 500 frontline staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) will receive the Covid-19 vaccine over the next three days including nurses, doctors, porters, receptionists and individuals employed in catering.

Dr Orla Healy, Public Health Specialist and Interim Chief Operations Officer with the HSE South and South West, said that there was a palpable sense of relief at the hospital with the rollout of the vaccine.

However, she insisted there would be no room for complacency going forward.

"There is a level of relief but I wouldn't confuse that with complacency. It is early days. It (the vaccine) is far from being our first line of defence," she said.

"Our first line of defence remains the social distancing, the hand hygiene, the masks. That has served us well. It has served as well with other illnesses as well this year. Our flu rates are very low. We will continue to use those measures."

Dr Healy said it was a source of joy to have vaccines on stream after nine hard months at the coal face.

She said it was important to vaccinate a whole host of people in the hospital as the virus "doesn't differentiate between disciplines."

"The virus doesn't differentiate and neither do we. It is whoever has patient contact. So whether that is the receptionist at the desk or the porter bringing somebody up and down to x-ray or the doctor who is intubating it is the person who has contact with the patient."

Dr Healy paid tribute to staff for their heroic efforts to stay safe this year.

"We are very impressed with our staff. We know that they are absolutely doing their best and are adhering to the guidelines. It is not always easy and it has impacted on how they go about their work and how they go about their down time as well. They are constantly in the public eye in that regard and everyone does their best.”

Dr Healy said this stage they are oversubscribed for the vaccine and the process is entirely voluntary.

"It is oversubscribed at the moment. It is very much a phased introduction but there is huge interest and we expect the uptake to be good. We started with the Covid pathway.

"The priority group is front-facing workers. So it is not necessarily people on the Covid pathway.

"It is now for these three days but the in the coming weeks we will be doing all patient-facing health care workers.

"To know that the vaccine is available, to know that the supplies are coming, to know we are on the road, we started the process, we tested the logistics, we are developing a familiarity with the delivery and storage.

"It is a good day."