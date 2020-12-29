Snow and ice warning issued for Cork and 12 other counties

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for much of the south-east of Ireland.

The warning will come into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 12pm on Wednesday.

The warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann has warned that there is a risk of snow accumulations to lower levels.

A similar warning is also in place for five counties in the North.

Issued by the UK Met Office, a status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The warning is in place from 3pm on Tuesday until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann is predicting that there will be clear spells tonight before turning frosty and icy early in the night.

Wednesday will see an icy start.

Met Éireann said: “Rain, sleet and snow across the southern half of the country will clear southeastwards during the day with bright spells and scattered wintry showers following from the northwest”.

It is set to be a cold day with temperatures “generally only rising a little above freezing and only a little less cold at coasts”.

The outlook for the rest of the week is set to be “cold and showery” with “widespread frost and ice by night”.