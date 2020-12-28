Gardaí probe reports of topless men hugging at packed Christmas parties 

Gardaí are preparing files for the Director of Public Prosecutions as part of investigations into alleged flouting of mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines in the town of Rathkeale.

Gardai said they encountered large gatherings in the town over recent days.

It follows the sharing of videos on social media of Christmas house parties, which informed sources said took place in Rathkeale.

One of the videos shows a packed party in full swing in a house in the west Limerick town, the source confirmed.

Another video, believed to have been recorded in Rathkeale in recent days, shows a group of topless men hugging one another in a house with Christmas decorations.

A garda spokesman confirmed that “files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following incidents encountered by Gardaí in Rathkeale across the Christmas period involving gatherings by large groups at private establishments and on public thoroughfares in the town”.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations,” the spokesman said.

While some locals have complained that Rathkeale has been unfairly singled out, others complained that some visitors to the town have flouted the rules, by attending house parties, and not adhering to rules around mask-wearing and social distancing.

Locals have also expressed concern over the potential spread of Covid-19, with over 1,000 members of the Travelling community arriving into Rathkeale in recent days from the UK and beyond.

Every year the town’s population effectively doubles to around 3,000 as visitors return to visit relatives, attend weddings, christenings, and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Community 'concerned'

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Niall Collins, who contacted gardaí about the videos circulating online, said he believes “there needs to be a greater garda presence” in Rathkeale presently.

“I’ve asked for more garda resources to be dedicated to the town. The videos circulating are very alarming, and the local community is very concerned and upset and they feel forgotten about and left behind,” said Deputy Collins.

Meanwhile, Martin Collins, co-director of Traveller rights group Pavee Point, criticised anyone who has travelled to Rathkeale from abroad during the pandemic.

Mr Collins said, “Everybody is absolutely (right) to be concerned about Rathkeale, and he reiterated that anyone, including members of the Travelling community, who are thinking of travelling to Rathkeale, should stay put at home, and not go there."

Figures published by the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre from December 8-21, show that the Adare-Rathkeale area, a population of over 27,000, which extends far beyond the Rathkeale town and into other west Limerick towns and villages, is above the national average at 353.7 per 100k population, with 98 cases in total.

Other parts in Limerick are also above the national average, including Newcastle West and City East.

Communications specialist with Public Health Mid West, Fintan Walsh, tweeted that, between last Tuesday and Friday “there was an increase of 240 Covid-19 cases in Limerick”.

Limerick’s 14-day incidence rate was “334.5 per 100,000 after 652 cases were recorded the past two weeks...we have yet to see the impact of Christmas celebrations,” Mr Walsh added.