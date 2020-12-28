€275,000 of suspected drugs and cash seized by Clonmel gardaí in 2020

More than €275,000 of suspected drugs and cash was seized by gardaí in Clonmel this year.

As a result of additional manpower being added to the District Drug Unit in Clonmel, gardaí said that detections for sale or supply are up 70% whilst incidents of simple possession are up 74%.

Suspected drugs such as cocaine, heroin, amphetamines, MDMA, alprazolam, cannabis and diazepam with an estimated street value of €256,000 were seized along with over €20,000 in cash.

“We have an extremely committed group of gardaí attached to our drugs unit here in Clonmel,” said Superintendent William Leahy.

“With the support of our uniform gardaí, they have a proactive approach to targeting street-level drug dealing.

“For 2021, we will continue to disrupt and dismantle drug dealing networks and organised crime groups that affect our town so negatively.”

The District Drug Unit in Clonmel now consists of one sergeant and four gardaí.

“Drug use is a problem that we, An Garda Siochana, can’t solve alone. It is a societal issue and requires a societal response,” added Supt Leahy.

“People who think is ok to use drugs on a recreational basis, and think it's harmless, are only fooling themselves.

“Not only are they damaging their health, they are funding organised crime. Drugs have an impact on so many lives and is a contributing factor in public order, assaults and collisions on the roads.

“If you see or hear of any drug activity, please pick up the phone and call the Gardaí.”