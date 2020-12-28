Flight diverted to Cork airport after female passenger became abusive

The flight diverted to Cork airport on Sunday night after the Captain determined the behaviour of the passenger was causing a breach of safety for other passengers and crew.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was removed from the aircraft by gardaí after it landed at Cork Airport. File Picture.

Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 09:33
Olivia Kelleher

A flight from the Canary Islands to Manchester was diverted to Cork Airport on Sunday night after a female passenger became abusive to the crew and her fellow passengers.

A decision was made to land the flight from Fuerteventura at Cork Airport after the Captain deemed that the behaviour of the passenger, who is aged in her 30s, was causing a beach of safety for the crew and other passengers.

It is understood the woman was heavily under the influence of alcohol and was very agitated.

Gardaí boarded the plane and arrested the woman under Section 48 of the State Airports (Shannon Group) Act, 2014 for offences under section 2A of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

She was detained at Togher Garda Station on the south side of the city.

It’s understood she will appear before a sitting of Cork District Court this week.

The woman was accompanied by a partner and children on the flight. It is understood they continued on the journey to the UK.

The flight resumed its journey to Manchester shortly after the woman was taken from the plane.

