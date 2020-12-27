Fast charger to help West Cork town become carbon-neutral 

Electric vehicle (EV) campaigners have received a boost with the addition of a fast charger in the heart of West Cork, an area seen as sparse when it comes to the infrastructure needed to boost the burgeoning sector.

Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty has launched a rapid electric vehicle charging station, which it said will enable shoppers to charge their EV in as little as 20 minutes.

The EasyGo.ie rapid charger forms part of a SuperValu trial of electric charging stations for its store network, with the charger in Clonakilty the first in a series of other installations, the firm said.

Infrastructure boost

It is a welcome addition to West Cork for EV drivers, with the Irish EV Owners Association (IEOVA) long lamenting the fact that it badly needs a boost in infrastructure, with no fast-charging point in the ESB network after Bandon.

IVEOA spokesman, Cork-based Guillaume Séguin, has said more charge points are needed across Munster, not only to cater for the current fleet of EVs but also the "massive uptake we will see in the next few years".

Eugene Scally, owner of Scally’s SuperValu, said sustainability is a huge focus for Clonakilty.

“We are on a journey to become the first carbon-neutral town in Ireland. I’m delighted to play my part by making this rapid charging station available as electric vehicles form a key part of the Government’s climate action plan,” he said.

Chair of Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, Orla O’Donovan, said its CoolClon initiative seeks to help plays its part in cooling the planet by promoting innovative solutions towards a low carbon future.

Future investment

Separately, the ESB has told the Irish Examiner that it will invest more in high-power EV charging in Cork over the coming months.

There are currently 32 of its charging stations, including six fast chargers, in Cork city and county, according to the energy provider.

Until EasyGo.ie’s installation in Clonakilty, only Hernon's Great Gas on Bypass Road in Bandon had a fast charger heading west, meaning would-be commuters and day-trippers to West Cork could find themselves short on a return journey.

There is only one ESB fast charger in north Cork, located in Fermoy, while east Cork has none. There are a number of standard ESB chargers spread geographically through the county.

The ESB said it is currently investing €20m in a comprehensive programme to expand and enhance the charging network.

Shot in the arm

Munster needs a shot in the arm when it comes to EV infrastructure, according to campaigners.

The Clare EV Owners group said Ennis is relatively well served with chargers when compared to the rest of the county, describing east Clare’s lack of infrastructure as “terrible”.

Spokesman John Casey said: “Beyond the town, there is a major deficit in the rest of the county."