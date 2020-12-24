Mother pleads with thieves to return two-year-old Mia's wheelchair

The mother of a two-year-old Limerick girl whose wheelchair was stolen last week has pleaded with the thieves to return the chair.

Mia Farrell, who, due to Spina Bifida and hydrocephalus, is paralysed from the ribs down, will be left without her wheelchair this Christmas this year after thieves stole it from the family car near her grandparents’ home on Monday, December 14.

Mia’s mother, Sarah, said they are heartbroken and are hoping the individuals behind the theft will show some remorse and return it.

“Please just ring the garda station,” said Sarah.

“You don't even have to get through to us. Leave it somewhere and you don't have to say your name, we won't do anything else about it, just give us back the chair,” she added.

The chair, which is specifically designed for Mia, offers her special support and allows her to move about.

“This is Mia’s life, this her legs and it breaks my heart. We’re still upset because Mia is here with me now, just trying to pull herself along the floor. She shouldn’t have to that, it’s so upsetting to watch her like that,” Sarah said.

The thieves stole presents as well as money from the jeep, which was parked at Sarah’s mother’s house in Knockainey, a village in south-east Limerick between Bruff and Hospital.

“Everything was taken out of the boot, the Christmas presents, my money, €400, to do the Christmas shopping was gone out of my purse, my own prescription tablets were taken and then the wheelchair too,” Sarah said.

“We are still shaken. We’re still upset. Its a disgrace. it's just sickening. As you know, Christmas is hard enough. I’m just so angry. It is so frustrating. This time of year, no one deserves to get their purse taken, nevermind anything else. It’s just not fair,” she added.

The family has been inundated with “extremely generous” offers of fundraisers and people offering to buy them a new chair for Mia, which could cost between €3000 and €5000.

However, Sarah explained that due to the fact the chair needs to be specifically designed for Mia, it would take a couple of months.

“We are very grateful. People have been offering us money or dropping things into the garda station and insisting we take it. But we didn’t put this out there for the money, we just want the wheelchair back,” Sarah explained.

A spokesperson for Garda Síochána confirmed they are investigating the incident “Gardaí responded to reports of an alleged theft from a vehicle in Bruff, Co. Limerick on December 14, 2020. It is reported that a sum of cash and personal belongings were taken from the vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.”

