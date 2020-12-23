Man, 80s, dies after car struck a ditch in Cork

The male driver, who was aged 80, died at the scene.
The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is due to take place in the morning.

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 22:27
Neil Michael

A pensioner has died after his car crashed into a ditch.

The incident happened on the L4704 from Durrus to Kilcrohane, in the townland of Ahakista, Bantry, Cork at approximately 5.55pm this evening.

Gardaí attended the scene and the car was located in a ditch.

The male driver, who was aged 80, died at the scene.

His body was removed to the Mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is due to take place in the morning.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the townland of Ahakista, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

