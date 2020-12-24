Cork boy writes to Pfizer asking for vaccine for Santa and receives a reply

The pharmaceutical giant assured Calum Thornhill from Glanmire that they had been in touch with Santa and his elves and they were safe and well and set to deliver presents on Christmas Eve
Cork boy writes to Pfizer asking for vaccine for Santa and receives a reply

Callum Thornhill from Glanmire.

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 06:30
Aine Kenny

A six year old boy from Cork who wrote a letter to Pfizer to ask if they could send Covid vaccines to Santa Claus and his elves has received a reply from Pfizer in Ringaskiddy, as well as the pharmaceutical giant's American CEO.

Callum Thornhill from Glanmire wrote the letter back in early November, after he heard on the radio that a vaccine was being developed.

His mother Paula Linehan said she never expected to receive a reply from the company, and it has made her son's Christmas.  

"He heard about the vaccine when we were driving to school one morning. He said we should write a letter to Pfizer, and then he arrived home that afternoon and wrote it," Ms Linehan told the Irish Examiner

Callum Thornhill's letter to Pfizer.
Callum Thornhill's letter to Pfizer.

She explained to Callum that the company was very busy developing the vaccine so they might not have time to write back, but she assured him they would get in touch with Santa.

About two weeks after Callum sent the letter, a package arrived, addressed to him.

"I had no idea what it was, I was thinking his dad ordered something. But it was a letter back from Pfizer [in Ringaskiddy] with a little gift of an art pack."

The letter thanked Callum for his kind words of encouragement in relation to developing a vaccine. 

It also said all children were on Santa's "good" list this year as they had sanitised their hands and been very helpful at home.  

"They also said thank you for being so considerate and asking for Santa, and they told him they had been in contact with him, the elves and Mrs Claus, and they were all set to deliver presents on Christmas Eve as usual and they were safe and well," says Ms Linehan.

The letter Callum received from Pfizer.
The letter Callum received from Pfizer.

The American CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, then posted about Callum's letter on LinkedIn, as well as sending Ms Linehan a letter via registered post. 

Mr Bourla thanked Callum and said the letters from children like him "remind us of why the work we do everyday is so important". 

More in this section

Council responding to overnight flooding throughout Co Cork Council responding to overnight flooding throughout Co Cork
Santa Claus at corona virus time Cork boy finds Santa letter missing since 1960
Brave Cork boy given week to live defies odds to enjoy Christmas with family Brave Cork boy given week to live defies odds to enjoy Christmas with family
christmaspfizercovid vaccine
Military accident

Man, 80s, dies after car struck a ditch in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

  • 22
  • 30
  • 33
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices