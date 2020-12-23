Limerick hammer attacker admitted he 'just lost it' with victim

A man who was struck four times on the head with a hammer during an aggravated burglary at his home told a court he had “never seen” such “savagery, brutality, and inhumanity from another human being”.

The victim awoke to find two male intruders in his home in Limerick city on the night of March 7 this year.

“It was unreal and surreal to find a stranger in my bedroom and another one in my housemate’s room, goading the other to stab me,” the injured party wrote in a victim impact statement read out on his behalf at Limerick Circuit Court.

Evan O’Keeffe, (23), with an address at Shannabooley Road, Limerick, who was one of the two intruders, admitted striking the victim four times with hammer on the side of the head.

The victim said he felt blood running down his face and he “feared I might have a brain injury”.

“I feared going back into my house; I feared [O’Keeffe] would return; I feared I would pass him on the street,” he said.

O’Keeffe, and an accomplice, who was not before the court, fled the house and broke into another residence 100m away before being disturbed by the homeowner.

Later, O’Keeffe robbed a man at knifepoint of a mobile phone worth €150, as the victim sat eating his lunch inside a restaurant in the city centre.

Drugs overdose

On March 8, O’Keeffe collapsed from a drugs overdose on Parnell Street, and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí arrested him on March 10 after he was discharged from the hospital, O’Keeffe’s sentencing hearing was told.

O’Keeffe told gardaí he hit the victim with the hammer, adding: “I smashed him up in bits, I just lost it”.

The victim sustained six deep lacerations and bruising to this head, which required 10 stitches.

Detective Garda Enda Clifford, Henry Street, said the victim was lucky not to have been more seriously injured.

Detective Sgt Clifford gave evidence that O'Keeffe told gardaí following his arrest, that “it was his intention to use the hammer again” during the second burglary.

O’Keeffe pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery of a bicycle during the second burglary.

In relation to the theft of the man’s phone at the restaurant, O’Keeffe admitted robbery, and producing a knife during a robbery, and making a threat to kill the victim.

O’Keeffe’s barrister said he had carried out “dreadful and horrendous acts of violence”.

'Sincere and heartfelt apology'

She said he “offered his most sincere and heartfelt apology” to the court and to all of his victims.

At the time, O’Keeffe was “homeless” and a “chronic heroin user”. He was also using cannabis and cocaine.

The barrister said O’Keeffe had previous conditions, including one for attempting to rob a massage parlour in Limerick and threatening to kill the owner.

Prosecuting counsel John O’Sullivan SC, said O’Keeffe had “become a recidivist in a very short space of time” and had carried out “significant and mindless acts of violence”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he needed time to consider the matter and adjourned sentencing to February 25, 2021, to consider probation and medical reports.