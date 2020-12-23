Council responding to overnight flooding throughout Co Cork

Council responding to overnight flooding throughout Co Cork

Caheragh, West Cork, Ireland. 23rd Dec, 2020. After a night of torrential rain, the River Ilen burst its banks at Caheragh, near Skibbereen, this morning, causing the R594 road to flood. Picture: Andy Gibson

Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 14:34
Greg Murphy

Cork County Council has been responding to a number of reports of spot flooding in the county following heavy rainfall overnight.

The worst affected areas were in West Cork and included Drimoleague, Drinagh, Dunmanway, Ballineen-Enniskeane, Macroom and Cloghroe.

The county council said that crews worked "throughout the night" to prevent flooding in a number of locations and to clear fallen trees, brought down by heavy winds.

Flood defences were installed in Fermoy and Mallow overnight and several local roads have been closed like Park Road in Mallow and Longfields Bridge at Newberry.

The R588 between Enniskeane and Coppeen suffered significant damage, while the R587 near Ardcahan bridge is currently closed.

The flood defences will be left in place over the weekend as further rainfall is expected.

A number of crews remain out and about dealing with the after-effects of the winter weather.

Cork County Council say they will "review the situation on an ongoing basis."

