'Empathy is what drives us' says support charity braced for lockdown calls

"We will acknowledge, listen and empathise throughout Christmas – we want to help you through this."

That's the message from one Cork-based community group primed and ready to field hundreds of calls on Christmas Day and beyond from those feeling alone and isolated.

Friendly Call Cork is just one organisation in a great chain of humanity across Ireland that is determined to pluck people from the nadir of despair of the latest lockdown measures.

About 50 volunteers are expected to make more than 350 phone calls on Christmas Day throughout the county, according to Friendly Call Cork coordinator Brenda Barry.

“Some will make upwards of 10 calls to people on Christmas Day, because we have new referrals daily. But the wonderful thing is that we also have new volunteers that are trained up and want to connect with those feeling isolated.

Far from being a chore, we know how valuable it is. The busier we have become, the more people we have touched. "Empathy is what drives us. It doesn’t matter how old or young or well-off you are, we are here for you,” she said.

Services are available throughout Ireland to listen and provide support as travel becomes restricted and visits to loved ones dwindle.

Hundreds of trained volunteers on 50808, the free, anonymous, 24/7 text support service will be available around the clock over Christmas and the New Year to listen, it said.

More than a million messages with over 19,000 texters in 32,500 conversations have been exchanged since the launch of the HSE-funded service. It experienced its two busiest days of the year on October 5 and 6, with 1,200-plus people reaching out. Two-thirds of texters were aged between 16 and 34.

That record could be tested during Christmas but 50808 is primed and ready, chief executive Ian Power said.

“Volunteers are just a text away all through the Christmas break – 24 hours a day. No matter where you are, if you’re in a busy house, out for a walk, or in your bed at night – texting is a discreet way to get support anonymously.

50808 is run by Community Creations, the not-for-profit organisation behind youth information website SpunOut.