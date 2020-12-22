'Serious' Covid-19 outbreak at Cork direct provision centre leaves residents fearful

An outbreak of Covid-19 at a direct provision centre in Cork has left residents fearful and isolated during Christmas week.

Nine positive cases have so far been identified at the Kinsale Road Accommodation Centre, the second known outbreak of the virus at the centre since September.

Residents at the centre have been asked to restrict their movements as much as possible if they are deemed a close-contact, by staying in their rooms for the time required, or until alternative accommodation is arranged.

The outbreak is described as “potentially very serious”, in a letter from the HSE to residents, seen by the Irish Examiner.

The majority of residents had not yet been tested prior to Tuesday. As such, the HSE did not “know if there are further cases or ongoing transmission within the centre”.

On Tuesday, further testing began at the centre, which houses more than 250 people. It is understood that residents who have tested positive have been moved to alternative accommodation to isolate.

“They are very worried,” said Roos Demol, of the Cork City of Sanctuary Movement. “It’s nearly a year now, so they are getting fed up with everything and they don’t know what to do, especially families with young children. They are just frightened."

Bathrooms and shower areas at the centre are shared, and residents also share communal kitchens and recreational areas.

"They don’t know if they can touch a door to go upstairs for example, or other small things like that. And with Christmas coming, it’s just such a difficult time of year. It's mostly fear that I feel from people, they are very scared.”

Ever since the beginning of this pandemic, we have been pleading for alternative accommodation for not only the healthcare workers but also the families.

"They are locked up essentially because they have to stay in their rooms. It's not at all fit for purpose. Families should have been moved out ten months ago.

"You can imagine as well if you are a single person there for the last 10 months, you want a bit of life around you as well."

In a statement, the HSE Department of Public Health South said it does not confirm the location of individual outbreaks to protect people's privacy.

The department gives clear advice to both the management and the residents of residential facilities which are not under the HSE's control.

"In any case where someone has tested positive for Covid-19, they are asked to self-isolate, ie stay in their room, for 10 days.