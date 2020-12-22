Yellow rainfall warning issued for five counties

It will be in effect from 3pm on Tuesday afternoon until 9am on Wednesday morning.
Met Éireann is forecasting up to 40 millimetres of rain to fall across the five counties.

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 10:32
Greg Murphy

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

