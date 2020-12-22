Spike in Covid cases because 'people changed their behaviour', says Cork GP

Dr Mary Favier said restrictions will only work if we, as individuals, take responsibility for what we do
The adviser on Covid-19 to the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Mary Favier, has said the country is in the position it is in now, with increased Covid cases, because people changed their behaviour. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 10:00

The adviser on Covid-19 to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Mary Favier, has said that the country is in the position it is in now, with increased Covid cases, because people changed their behaviour.

Cork GP Dr Favier told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she understood that people wanted to meet friends and family. “People are really struggling and feeling low, lonely and homesick,” she said before adding that “we have to be asked to do it one more time".

“Unfortunately it has put us into trouble again.” 

Dr Favier said restrictions will only work if we, as individuals, take responsibility for what we do.

“Nphet can advise, the Government can make decisions, but what will make a difference is how many people I meet today. How many people you meet today.” 

Dr Favier warned that there would be an increased need for ICU beds in three weeks' time as the third wave will hit before the end of December. 

Asked about post-Christmas sales,  she said they would pose a serious problem adding: “Maybe this is the year when you don't need so many new things”.

Holohan: Level 5 restrictions will be needed some time after Christmas

