Patronage announced for four new schools including one in Cork

The Minister for Education has announced the patronage for four new schools, including one in Co Cork.

The four post-primary schools will be established in 2021, with the Norma Foley accepted the recommendations of the New Schools Establishment Group (NSEG).

Le Chéile Schools Trust has been awarded patronage for a 600-pupil school in Ballincollig, Co Cork while Educate Together will have patronage over a 1,000-pupil school in the Booterstown-Blackrock and Dún Laoghaire area of Dublin.

Educate Together has also been awarded patronage of a 500-pupil school in Gorey, Co Wexford.

Finally, a 600-pupil school is to be set up in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, with the patronage going to the Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB).

The schools will be established next September as part of the Government’s “commitment to invest heavily in education with 47 new schools to be established between 2019 and 2022 to cater for demographic growth”.

Ms Foley stated: “Parental preference is a key factor in deciding the patronage of new schools and I’m delighted that despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, engagement levels from parents for this patronage process is generally in line with engagement levels in previous patronage processes.

“The views of parents as expressed through the process are reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these four new schools.”