Cork star set for Christmas Jingle Concert line-up which streams tonight

Cork singer Mick Flannery will be one of the stars taking part in the Christmas Jingle Concert, which will be streamed online this evening.

The concert is moving online this year and Flannery joins a “jam-packed festive line-up” with proceeds from the concert going to Enable Ireland.

The concert will also be played in care homes and hospitals across Cork this year.

“I know the work of Enable Ireland and have had the pleasure of visiting one of their centres in recent years,” said the singer, who is originally from Blarney.

“I’m delighted funds raised from this online festive event will go to support disability services for Cork children. I’m hoping people at home or abroad will also join in and lend their support.”

Organisers said the concert will “be the usual format of live performances of all the classic Christmas songs and they are even keeping their usual raffle with fantastic prizes”.

Other names on the bill include The Loungeman, The Jazz Dude, Lorna Moore, Michaela Maher Music, Gill McGee, Mary Norberg O'Neill, Orla Hill, Marie Bradfield and Mikey O’Donovan.

Marguerite O’Connor, who organised the event, said that the concert is needed more than ever this year.

"We hope people will join us for the Christmas Jingle 2020 for live music, superb raffle prizes and buckets of Christmas Cheer. This year it’s needed more than ever,” she said.

“The concert is all in aid of the very worthy cause, Enable Ireland. Please help us to make this a very special Christmas for all.

"Grab tickets early to be entertained, and share the concert from your own homes safely, with loved ones across the world.”

The concert streams at 6pm tonight and tickets can be bought here.